25 days ago
China should allow Liu's wife to travel abroad, German minister says
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
#World News
July 13, 2017 / 4:54 PM / 25 days ago

China should allow Liu's wife to travel abroad, German minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - China should allow the wife of late dissident Liu Xiaobo and her brother to leave the country to come to Germany or any other country they wish, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Thursday.

Gabriel said Liu, who had late-stage liver cancer and died on Thursday, and his wife Liu Xia had wanted to come to Germany.

"I regret it deeply that this wish did not materialise," Gabriel said in a statement. "China now has the responsibility to quickly, transparently and plausibly answer the question of whether the cancer could not have been identified much earlier."

Reporting by Joseph Nasr, editing by Larry King

