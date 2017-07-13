FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
July 13, 2017 / 3:35 PM / 25 days ago

Merkel hails China's Liu as a courageous civil rights fighter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel described Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo, who died on Thursday in China after not being allowed to leave the country for treatment for cancer, as a "courageous fighter for civil rights and freedom of expression".

Merkel's spokesman also tweeted the chancellor as sending her deep condolences to the family of the Nobel Peace Prize laureate. Germany had on Wednesday urged China to allow him to leave the country to receive medical treatment abroad.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Joseph Nasr

