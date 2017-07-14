FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 days ago
Nobel Peace chief says China declined her visa application
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 14, 2017 / 10:38 AM / 25 days ago

Nobel Peace chief says China declined her visa application

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - The leader of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, which awards the Nobel Peace Prize, said on Friday that the Chinese consulate in Oslo had refused to receive her visa application for travel so she could attend the funeral of Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo.

"I was told that my visa application was incorrectly filled in ... because I did not have an invitation from the person I was visiting," Berit Reiss-Andersen told Reuters.

"When I told them I would be attending a funeral and that the person had passed away, I was told I should try a relative. I told them she was kept in isolation ... I was also told that I should have a hotel and plane ticket booked."

Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Alison Williams

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.