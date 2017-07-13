FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
July 13, 2017 / 2:16 PM / 25 days ago

China bears responsibility for Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo's death - Nobel committee

Pro-democracy activists mourn the death of Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo, outside China's Liaison Office in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2017.Bobby Yip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - The Chinese government bears a heavy responsibility for the death of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, the leader of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, which awards the prize, said on Thursday.

"We find it deeply disturbing that Liu Xiaobo was not transferred to a facility where he could receive adequate medical treatment before he became terminally ill," said Berit Reiss-Andersen.

"The Chinese Government bears a heavy responsibility for his premature death," she told Reuters in an emailed statement.

(Corrects spelling of committee leader's last name in second para.)

Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Gareth Jones

