FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
U.N. very concerned about Chinese dissident Liu, wants urgent access
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 7, 2017 / 8:56 AM / a month ago

U.N. very concerned about Chinese dissident Liu, wants urgent access

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations human rights office is very concerned about a reported serious deterioration in the health of Liu Xiaobo, a Nobel prize-winning dissident, a U.N. spokeswoman said on Friday.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al Hussein has asked China to let a senior U.N. official have access to Liu Xiaobo and his wife Liu Xia but China has so far not responded, spokeswoman Elizabeth Throssell told a regular U.N. briefing in Geneva.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Hugh Lawson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.