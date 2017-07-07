U.N. very concerned about Chinese dissident Liu, wants urgent access

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations human rights office is very concerned about a reported serious deterioration in the health of Liu Xiaobo, a Nobel prize-winning dissident, a U.N. spokeswoman said on Friday.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al Hussein has asked China to let a senior U.N. official have access to Liu Xiaobo and his wife Liu Xia but China has so far not responded, spokeswoman Elizabeth Throssell told a regular U.N. briefing in Geneva.