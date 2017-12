BEIJING (Reuters) - China Mengniu Dairy Co (2319.HK), the country’s No. 2 dairy company, said it has signed on as sponsor for the 2018 soccer World Cup, joining other Chinese firms Dalian Wanda, Hisense and Vivo.

FILE PHOTO: Boxes of Mengniu's milk products are seen at a supermarket in Beijing June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Chinese firms have increasingly been backing high-profile world sports events, especially in soccer, even though the country’s own team failed to clinch a spot in the tournament scheduled to kick off next June.