FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stock regulator vows crackdown on capital market misbehaviour
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 22, 2017 / 10:46 AM / in a month

China stock regulator vows crackdown on capital market misbehaviour

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An investor is seen in front of an electronic screen showing stock information at a brokerage house in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China, September 12, 2016.China Daily/via REUTERS

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s top securities regulator has vowed to crack down hard on misbehaviour including market manipulation, insider trading and collusion with “big crocodiles” in the country’s capital markets.

In a statement on Friday on its website, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said its chairman, Liu Shiyu made the comments at a recent internal meeting.

Liu, also said regulators should nip illegal activities in the bud, with zero tolerance, according to CSRC.

The statement did not say when Liu, who did not identify any of the “big crocodiles”, made his vow to crack down on misbehaviour.

Separately, CSRC said on Friday it would simplify disclosure rules regarding corporate restructurings in a bid to shorten the period of share suspensions.

Foreign investors have long complained that Chinese companies tend to suspend their share trading for too long a time.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard Borsuk

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.