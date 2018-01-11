FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says U.S. curbs on tech exports to it only contributes to trade deficit
January 11, 2018 / 3:10 AM / 2 days ago

China says U.S. curbs on tech exports to it only contributes to trade deficit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday the United States’ restrictions on tech exports to the country will contribute to the trade deficit it has with China.

The United States’ 301 investigation is harmful to the global trade framework, China’s commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng said at a regular news briefing.

Gao added that China would take all necessary means to protect rights of Chinese firms with regards to the 301 investigation.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
