FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
China needs to strike balance between deleveraging and support for some sectors - IMF
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 29, 2017 / 5:29 AM / a month ago

China needs to strike balance between deleveraging and support for some sectors - IMF

Kevin Yao

1 Min Read

Zhang Tao attends the China Development Forum in Beijing, China, March 18, 2017.Thomas Peter

DALIAN, China (Reuters) - China needs to strike a balance between deleveraging and maintaining adequate support for some sectors of the economy, a senior International Monetary Fund official said on Thursday.

On the global economy, the outlook has been optimistic, Zhang Tao, deputy managing director at the IMF, told the World Economic Forum in the northeastern Chinese city of Dalian.

"There is increasing room for cautious optimistic views for the global economic outlook at this moment, but there are risks," Zhang said.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.