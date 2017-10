FILE PHOTO - A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. To match Analysis CHINA-YUAN/ REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank lowered its official yuan midpoint on Wednesday to 6.5670 per dollar, the weakest level since Sept. 1, reflecting softness in spot yuan a day earlier.

It was the second straight day of a weaker midpoint fixing.

Wednesday’s midpoint is 140 pips or 0.21 percent weaker than Tuesday’s fix of 6.5530.

China’s onshore spot yuan weakened against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.