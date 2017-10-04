Construction group St Gobain eyes 4 percent growth in French market for 2017

PARIS (Reuters) - Building materials group Saint Gobain (SGOB.PA) is forecasting growth of around 4 percent in 2017 for the French construction products distribution market, said the head of that division for Saint Gobain.
“2017 is a year of growth throughout the year, and we think that this should continue into 2018, maybe at a slightly more moderate pace,” said St Gobain executive Patrice Richard.
In July, St Gobain posted higher half-year profits and maintained its financial targets.
