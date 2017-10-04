FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Construction group St Gobain eyes 4 percent growth in French market for 2017
October 4, 2017 / 1:25 PM / 15 days ago

Construction group St Gobain eyes 4 percent growth in French market for 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - The logo of the materials company Saint-Gobain is seen on the company tower at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS (Reuters) - Building materials group Saint Gobain (SGOB.PA) is forecasting growth of around 4 percent in 2017 for the French construction products distribution market, said the head of that division for Saint Gobain.

“2017 is a year of growth throughout the year, and we think that this should continue into 2018, maybe at a slightly more moderate pace,” said St Gobain executive Patrice Richard.

In July, St Gobain posted higher half-year profits and maintained its financial targets.

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

