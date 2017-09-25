FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Citigroup to pay a fine for swap data reporting violations -U.S. CFTC
September 25, 2017 / 4:54 PM / 24 days ago

Citigroup to pay a fine for swap data reporting violations -U.S. CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Citigroup office is seen at Canary Wharf in London, Britain May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) has agreed to pay a $550,000 (406,654.34 pounds) penalty for swap data reporting violations and improve such reporting, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said in a statement on Monday.

The CFTC said Citibank and London-based Citigroup Global Markets had failed to properly report Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) information for swap transactions and failed to correct errors in such data, among other charges, adding that the company had cooperated with the investigation.

Writing by Susan Heavey

