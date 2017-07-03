Meister's Corvex Management targets Clariant - Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Hedge fund Corvex Management LP, run by activist investor Keith Meister, has built a stake in Clariant AG (CLN.S) to undo the Swiss speciality chemical maker's $6.4 billion (5 billion pounds) planned takeover of Huntsman Corp (HUN.N), Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The fund, which has built a stake exceeding the threshold of 3 percent, plans to push Clariant to explore alternatives to the Huntsman deal, including a potential sale, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/2sklMRU)

Corvex believed the Huntsman acquisition lacked strategic rationale, Bloomberg reported, citing the unidentified sources.

Clariant and Corvex Management were not immediately available for a comment.