FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Climate measures agreed in Paris not enough - Merkel
Sections
Featured
Report that Britain will raise Brexit bill offer is speculation, says May's spokesman
The road to Brexit
Report that Britain will raise Brexit bill offer is speculation, says May's spokesman
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Arts
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Manchester United reports 17.3 percent rise in Q1 revenue
Sport
Manchester United reports 17.3 percent rise in Q1 revenue
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 15, 2017 / 3:36 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Climate measures agreed in Paris not enough - Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BONN, Germany (Reuters) - A global climate agreement signed last year and that the United States plans to quit was only a start and more steps are needed to fight global warming, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during the COP23 U.N. Climate Change Conference in Bonn, Germany, November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

“We know that the Paris Agreement is a start,” Merkel said in a speech in the German city of Bonn where almost 200 countries are seeking to bolster the global climate accord.

“We also know that under the current commitments we will not meet the two degrees or 1.5 degrees target,” she added referring to the agreed goal to limit a rise in temperatures to “well below” two degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times, ideally 1.5.

Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michael Nienaber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.