UK Lender Close Brothers year-to-date loan book rises 6.4 percent

(Reuters) - British lender Close Brothers Group (CBRO.L) reported a rise in year-to-date loan book and said it expected strong results for the year ending in July.

The merchant banking group, which provides loans, wealth management and securities trading services, said the loan book at its banking division rose 6.4 percent to 6.8 billion pounds ($8.84 billion) in the financial year so far, with solid demand helping its property finance business.

Close Brothers' marketmaking division, Winterflood, was aided by strong retail trading activity throughout the year, it said.

The company will report full-year results in September.