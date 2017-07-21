FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 days ago
UK Lender Close Brothers year-to-date loan book rises 6.4 percent
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 21, 2017 / 6:32 AM / 15 days ago

UK Lender Close Brothers year-to-date loan book rises 6.4 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British lender Close Brothers Group (CBRO.L) reported a rise in year-to-date loan book and said it expected strong results for the year ending in July.

The merchant banking group, which provides loans, wealth management and securities trading services, said the loan book at its banking division rose 6.4 percent to 6.8 billion pounds ($8.84 billion) in the financial year so far, with solid demand helping its property finance business.

Close Brothers' marketmaking division, Winterflood, was aided by strong retail trading activity throughout the year, it said.

The company will report full-year results in September.

Reporting by Rahul B and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.