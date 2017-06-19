Struggling Co-op Bank says in rescue talks with investors

A sign hangs outside of a branch of The Co-operative Bank in London, Britain, February 13, 2017.

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Co-operative Bank said it is in advanced talks with existing investors over a rescue plan as the struggling lender seeks a solution that would ward off the need for state intervention.

The bank said on Monday that it also continues to pursue a sale process and is in talks with the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority after struggling to meet its regulatory capital requirements.

The lender said in a statement it "is in advanced discussions with a group of existing investors with a view to a prospective equity capital raise and liability management exercise."

Co-operative Bank, which put itself up for sale in February, nearly collapsed in 2013 after losses from problem real estate loans and has been struggling to rebuild its financial health.