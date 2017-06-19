FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Struggling Co-op Bank says in rescue talks with investors
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 19, 2017 / 6:28 AM / 2 months ago

Struggling Co-op Bank says in rescue talks with investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign hangs outside of a branch of The Co-operative Bank in London, Britain, February 13, 2017.Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Co-operative Bank said it is in advanced talks with existing investors over a rescue plan as the struggling lender seeks a solution that would ward off the need for state intervention.

The bank said on Monday that it also continues to pursue a sale process and is in talks with the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority after struggling to meet its regulatory capital requirements.

The lender said in a statement it "is in advanced discussions with a group of existing investors with a view to a prospective equity capital raise and liability management exercise."

Co-operative Bank, which put itself up for sale in February, nearly collapsed in 2013 after losses from problem real estate loans and has been struggling to rebuild its financial health.

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Rachel Armstrong

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.