FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former Airbus UK chief Paul Kahn joins Cobham in senior role
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Wall Street
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 26, 2017 / 6:30 AM / in 23 days

Former Airbus UK chief Paul Kahn joins Cobham in senior role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Paul Kahn, former President of Airbus Group UK attends the Confederation of British Industry's (CBI) annual conference in London, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - British defence supplier Cobham (COB.L) on Tuesday named Paul Kahn, the former Airbus UK boss, as president of its communications and connectivity sector.

Cobham said Kahn, who stepped down as head of Airbus UK in July as part of a corporate shake-up, will take up his new job on Oct. 2.

Michel Emelianoff, who currently holds the role, will leave Cobham by the end of the calendar year, following a handover period.

Reuters reported on Sept. 21 that Kahn was set to join Cobham to help Chief Executive David Lockwood lead a turnaround of the firm.

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.