Former Airbus UK chief Paul Kahn joins Cobham in senior role

LONDON (Reuters) - British defence supplier Cobham (COB.L) on Tuesday named Paul Kahn, the former Airbus UK boss, as president of its communications and connectivity sector.

Cobham said Kahn, who stepped down as head of Airbus UK in July as part of a corporate shake-up, will take up his new job on Oct. 2.

Michel Emelianoff, who currently holds the role, will leave Cobham by the end of the calendar year, following a handover period.

Reuters reported on Sept. 21 that Kahn was set to join Cobham to help Chief Executive David Lockwood lead a turnaround of the firm.