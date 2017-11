HAMBURG (Reuters) - German roaster Melitta said on Monday it had signed a deal to supply coffee to football club Manchester United.

Britain Football Soccer - Manchester United v Hull City - EFL Cup Semi Final First Leg - Old Trafford - 10/1/17 General view of a corner flag at Old Trafford Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

Unlisted Melitta said it would install coffee machines in executive club boxes and catering areas at the team’s Old Trafford stadium and had helped revamp the club’s Red Cafe.

Melitta said it would also work with the club on communication and marketing projects in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Germany.