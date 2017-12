DAKAR (Reuters) - Suspected militiamen killed five Congolese soldiers in addition to at least 14 U.N. peacekeepers during an attack on a U.N. mission base in eastern Congo, the mission said in a statement on Friday, adding another 53 U.N. troops had been wounded.

The mission said it was coordinating a joint response with the Congolese army as well as medical evacuations of the wounded from the base in North Kivu’s Beni territory.