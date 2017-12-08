FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. peacekeepers attacked in Congo are from Tanzania
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
December 8, 2017 / 3:35 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

U.N. peacekeepers attacked in Congo are from Tanzania

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The U.N. peacekeepers targeted in an attack that killed 14 and injured over 40 in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo were soldiers from Tanzania, a U.N. official and a member of a Congolese activist group said on Friday.

The attack occurred in Congo’s North Kivu province, which has remained a hotbed of armed militias, who continue to battle for control over the mineral-rich countryside despite the end of a major war over a decade and a half ago.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Aaron Ross; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Aaron Ross and Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
