U.N. peacekeepers attacked in Congo are from Tanzania

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The U.N. peacekeepers targeted in an attack that killed 14 and injured over 40 in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo were soldiers from Tanzania, a U.N. official and a member of a Congolese activist group said on Friday.

The attack occurred in Congo’s North Kivu province, which has remained a hotbed of armed militias, who continue to battle for control over the mineral-rich countryside despite the end of a major war over a decade and a half ago.