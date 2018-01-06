FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N. to investigate deaths of Tanzanian peacekeepers in Congo
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Iraq returns displaced civilians from camps to unsafe areas
World
Iraq returns displaced civilians from camps to unsafe areas
Coal dwarfs battery metals in deals despite war on pollution
deals
Coal dwarfs battery metals in deals despite war on pollution
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 6, 2018 / 1:34 AM / 2 days ago

U.N. to investigate deaths of Tanzanian peacekeepers in Congo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations will investigate an attack in Congo last month that killed 15 Tanzanian peacekeepers, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement on Friday.

Dmitry Titov of Russia, a former U.N. assistant secretary-general, has been appointed to lead the probe, which will examine the circumstances surrounding the attack, evaluate the peacekeeping mission’s preparedness and provide recommendations for prevention of future attacks, the statement said.

In addition to U.N. officials, the investigation team will include two Tanzanian military officers, it said.

U.N. officials said they suspected Ugandan rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) carried out the Dec. 7 assault on the base in the town of Semuliki in Congo’s North Kivu province. The ADF is an Islamist rebel group that has been active in the area.

Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.