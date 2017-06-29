Police officer killed during Congo jail raid - sources

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Attackers killed a police officer during a raid on a jail in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa on Thursday, police and diplomatic sources told Reuters.

It was not clear how the officer died, but gunfire was heard at the jail in the Matonge neighbourhood and a heavy army presence was deployed there. Sources were unable to say if any prisoners escaped.

Thousands of inmates have escaped from jails this year in Congo during armed assaults.