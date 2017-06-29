FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
June 29, 2017 / 2:42 PM / a month ago

Gunfire rings out near jail in Congo's capital Kinshasa - witnesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Gunfire rang out near a small jail in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa on Thursday afternoon and a heavy army presence was deployed at the site, witnesses said on Thursday.

The army and police surrounded the jail in the Matonge neighbourhood of Kinshasa. The cause of the gunfire was not clear.

Thousands of inmates have escaped from jails this year in Congo, including about 4,000 from the capital Kinshasa's main high-security prison last month.

Reporting by Aaron Ross; writing by Edward McAllister; editing by Andrew Roche

