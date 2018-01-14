FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
January 14, 2018 / 3:48 PM / Updated a day ago

Four soldiers killed in attack in central Congo: U.N. radio

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Suspected militia fighters killed four Congolese soldiers in a hit-and-run attack on a military post in troubled Kasai-Central province’s capital, Kananga, U.N.-funded radio reported on Sunday.

Fighting between the Kamuina Nsapu militia and government forces over the past year and a half has displaced over 1 million people in Democratic Republic of Congo’s Kasai provinces. Millions more have been hit by a severe humanitarian crisis.

Citing U.N. sources, Radio Okapi, which is supported by Congo’s peacekeeping mission, MONUSCO, said the assailants attacked a military post near Kananga’s airport in the early morning hours before disappearing into the surrounding bush.

Local authorities were not immediately reachable for comment on the attack.

More than a decade after the end of a 1998-2003 war in which millions of people died, mostly from hunger and disease, militia attacks are on the rise across the vast, mineral-rich nation.

The violence comes amid a political crisis linked to President Joseph Kabila’s refusal to step down when his mandate expired a year ago and has raised concerns that Congo could again slide into all-out war.

Reporting by Joe Bavier, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
