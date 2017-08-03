ConvaTec profit falls as costs rise; CFO to step down

(Reuters) - British medical technology company ConvaTec (CTEC.L) on Thursday reported a 7.4 percent fall in operating profit for the first half of the year, as increased expenses offset higher sales and margins.

ConvaTec also said CFO Nigel Clerkin would leave the company in October after its decision to relocate the position of CFO to its main office in Reading, as he decided not to relocate his family from Dublin.

The company appointed Frank Schulkes as CFO-designate and he will become CFO on Oct. 31. Frank was previously CFO of Wittur Group, an industrial firm based in Germany.

ConvaTec, whose products are used in acute wound care and critical care, said adjusted operating profit fell to $193.5 million from $209 million a year earlier. The profit was below a company compiled analyst estimate of $207 million.

Gross margins rose to 60.3 percent from 58.8 percent a year ago, on the back of a "margin-improvement plan" that delivered a further 40-basis-point benefit in the first half on a constant currency basis, the company said.

ConvaTec still expects around half of the targeted 300 basis points improvement in adjusted gross margin this year.

In comparison, the plan delivered a boost of about 130 basis points in 2016.

ConvaTec said revenue rose marginally to $831.3 million, missing the company-compiled analyst estimate of $834.4 million.

The company, which raised nearly $1.8 billion in London's biggest initial public offering of 2016, declared an inaugural interim dividend of 1.4 cents per share.