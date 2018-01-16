FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2018 / 9:22 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

CPPIB and Australia's Lendlease partner to invest 1.5 billion pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australian property manager Lendlease Group (LLC.AX) and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said on Tuesday they would partner to invest 1.5 billion pounds in UK’s build-to-rent private rental sector.

The partnership will initially invest 450 million pounds.

    “This investment is a great opportunity for CPPIB to further diversify our European real estate portfolio,” Andrea Orlandi, head of real estate investments Europe at CPPIB, said in a statement.

    The companies will also pursue “opportunities” within Lendlease’s residential urban activities in London and across the UK under a joint venture.                  

    Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
