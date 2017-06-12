Czech woman clinches crazy golf world championship

HASTINGS, England (Reuters) - Europe's crazy golf elite pitched their putters against a slew of obstacles at the Crazy Golf World Championships at a seaside town on England's south coast.

Sixty-six crazy golfers took to the links at Hastings Adventure Golf - dubbed the spiritual home of crazy golf by the British Minigolf Association - to compete for the £1,000 winner's purse.

"It's very competitive", said former world champion Chris Harding. "You can sort of tell; holes-in-one, there's a loud roar from a lot of players, can put a lot of people off, but you've got to put that to the back of your mind."

Competitors had to contend with obstacles including a six-foot lighthouse, a paddlewheel and a windmill as they navigated the course.

After a hard-fought battle, 23 year-old Olivia Prokopova from the Czech Republic triumphed over her mostly male rivals for the championship, completing the 18-hole course in 31 strokes.

"It is incredible, it is a big tournament and a big win for me", Prokopova said of her victory.