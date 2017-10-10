Australian Jones named interim Afghanistan head coach

(Reuters) - Former Australia batsman Dean Jones is to take over the role of Afghanistan’s head coach on an interim basis and lead the team in their Intercontinental Cup fixture in Hong Kong later this month, the country’s cricket board has announced.

Afghanistan were granted test status in June by the International Cricket Council, putting them in an elite group of 12 sides permitted to compete in the longest form of the game.

Afghanistan did not renew their contract with former India cricketer Lalchand Rajput and have been without a head coach since August.

“I am pleased to announce that I will be Afghanistan interim head coach for their tour to Hong Kong,” the 56-year-old Jones said on his Twitter site.

The side will play against Hong Kong from Oct. 20 in the ICC Intercontinental Cup, which is a first-class tournament played between the Associate members.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board said the arrangement with Jones could be extended.

“Both sides will consider a long-term coaching agreement after the tour of Hong Kong,” the board said in a statement.