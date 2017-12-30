FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia recall spinner Agar for Sydney Ashes test
December 30, 2017 / 1:34 AM / 2 days ago

Australia recall spinner Agar for Sydney Ashes test

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar has been recalled to Australia’s squad for the fifth Ashes test in Sydney as the hosts ponder a twin-spin attack against England for the dead rubber.

Cricket - England v Australia - 2013 Investec Ashes Test Series First Test - Trent Bridge - 12/7/13 Australia's Ashton Agar celebrates the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow (Not Pictured) Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Andrew Boyers Livepic

The 24-year-old, who played his last test against Bangladesh in Chittagong in September, has been included alongside regular spinner Nathan Lyon for the Jan. 4 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc, who missed the ongoing Melbourne test due to a heel injury, and middle order batsman Peter Handscomb, who was dropped from the side after the second Adelaide test, have been retained in the 14-man squad.

Agar broke a finger during Australia’s limited-overs tour of India in September but returned to domestic action earlier this month.

If Starc proves his fitness, Agar could be included at the expense of seam bowling all-rounder Mitchell Marsh.

Agar’s inclusion will fan speculation that 33-year-old left-arm spinner Steve O‘Keefe’s international career is over despite his appearance in five tests on the subcontinent this year and his match-winning 12-wicket haul against India in Pune.

O‘Keefe was belatedly called up for the Bangladesh tour after paceman Josh Hazlewood was ruled out of the Chittagong test with a side strain, but selectors have made no secret of their desire to look to groom a young spinner for the long term.

Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford

