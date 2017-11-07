FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
England call up Curran to replace injured Finn for Ashes
November 7, 2017 / 3:17 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

England call up Curran to replace injured Finn for Ashes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Surrey pace bowler Tom Curran has been called up to replace the injured Steven Finn in England’s squad for the Ashes, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

Cricket - England Nets - Kia Oval, London, Britain - September 26, 2017 England's Tom Curran during nets Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

The 22-year-old is uncapped at test level, but made his international debut against South Africa in a Twenty20 at Taunton on June 23, where he took three wickets. He won his first and only ODI cap against the West Indies on Sept. 29.

Curran will fly out on Wednesday to join England’s tour squad in Adelaide, the ECB said in a statement.

Writing by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
