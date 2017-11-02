FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
England's Moeen, Finn injured ahead of tour opener
November 2, 2017 / 8:09 AM / a day ago

England's Moeen, Finn injured ahead of tour opener

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - England have fitness concerns over pace bowler Steven Finn and all-rounder Moeen Ali after the duo sustained injuries during training for the upcoming Ashes series against Australia.

Britain Cricket - England Nets - Sophia Gardens - June 13, 2017 England's Steven Finn during nets Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge Livepic/Files

Finn, who replaced all-rounder Ben Stokes in the touring squad, injured his left knee while batting during Thursday’s session in Perth, while 30-year-old Moeen skipped practice due to a sore left side.

Both players will undergo scans on Friday to discover the extent of their injuries and are expected to miss the two-day warm-up match against Western Australia in Perth this weekend.

Ali has played 44 tests for England and his exclusion from any part of the five-test series could prove costly for the visitors as they aim to retain the Ashes.

The first test of the series starts in Brisbane on Nov. 23.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru

