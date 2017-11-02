England's Moeen, Finn injured ahead of tour opener

(Reuters) - England have fitness concerns over pace bowler Steven Finn and all-rounder Moeen Ali after the duo sustained injuries during training for the upcoming Ashes series against Australia.

Britain Cricket - England Nets - Sophia Gardens - June 13, 2017 England's Steven Finn during nets Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge Livepic/Files

Finn, who replaced all-rounder Ben Stokes in the touring squad, injured his left knee while batting during Thursday’s session in Perth, while 30-year-old Moeen skipped practice due to a sore left side.

Both players will undergo scans on Friday to discover the extent of their injuries and are expected to miss the two-day warm-up match against Western Australia in Perth this weekend.

Ali has played 44 tests for England and his exclusion from any part of the five-test series could prove costly for the visitors as they aim to retain the Ashes.

The first test of the series starts in Brisbane on Nov. 23.