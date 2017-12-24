Factbox - Fourth Ashes test in Melbourne

(Reuters) - Following is a factbox on the fourth Ashes test match between Australia and England, which starts on Tuesday:

WHERE?

Melbourne Cricket Ground - Capacity: 90,000

The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground that hosted cricket’s first-ever test in 1877, as well as the Cricket World Cup finals in 1991 and 2015 and was the centrepiece of the 1956 Olympics and 2006 Commonwealth Games.

The imposing venue has also hosted international soccer matches, rugby union and league tests and is home to five separate clubs in the national Australian Rules Football League as well as the venue for the annual AFL grand final.

The MCG’s competitive wicket usually helps bowlers and batsmen alike. Australia have won 28 of 55 Ashes tests at the ground while England have won 20.

It was in the second test at the MCG in December 1994 that Shane Warne claimed an Ashes hat-trick for the first time since all-rounder Hugh Trumble achieved the feat 90 years earlier. Australia won the 1994-95 series 3-1.

Quicks James Anderson and Chris Tremlett took four wickets apiece as the hosts were dismissed for 98 in the first innings of the fourth test in 2010, which England won en route to their first series victory in Australia in 24 years.

WHEN?

Dec. 26-30. Play starts at 1030 local time (2330 GMT)

AUSTRALIA (World ranking: fifth)

Squad - David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith (captain), Jackson Bird, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Jackson Bird

Coach: Darren Lehmann

ENGLAND (World ranking: third)

Squad - Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Gary Ballance, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Mason Crane, Tom Curran, Ben Foakes, Dawid Malan, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Chris Woakes.

Coach: Trevor Bayliss

MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Sundaram Ravi (India)

TV umpire: Joel Wilson (West Indies)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)

HISTORY

Previous Australia v England tests in Melbourne

Matches: 55

Australia wins: 28

England wins: 20

1877 Australia 45 runs

1877 England 4 wickets

1879 Australia 10 wickets

1881-82 Match drawn

1882 Match drawn

1882-83 Australia 9 wickets

1883 England inns & 27 runs

1885 England 10 wickets

1885 England inns & 98 runs

1892 Australia 54 runs

1894-95 England 94 runs

1895 England 6 wickets

1898 Australia inns & 55 runs

1898 Australia 8 wickets

1902 Australia 229 runs

1902 Australia 32 runs

1904 England 185 runs

1904 Australia 218 runs

1908 England 1 wicket

1908 Australia 308 runs

1911-12 England 8 wickets

1912 England inns & 225 runs

1920-21 Australia inns & 91 runs

1921 Australia 8 wickets

1925 Australia 81 runs

1925 England inns & 25 runs

1928-29 England 3 wickets

1929 Australia 5 wickets

1932-33 Australia 111 runs

1937 Australia 365 runs

1937 Australia inns & 200 runs

1947 Match drawn

1950 Australia 28 runs

1951 England 8 wickets

1954-55 England 128 runs

1958-59 Australia 8 wickets

1959 Australia 9 wickets

1962-63 England 7 wickets

1965-66 Match drawn

1966 Match drawn

1970-71 Match abandoned

1971 Match drawn

1974 Match drawn

1975 England inns & 4 runs

1977 Australia 45 runs

1978-79 Australia 103 runs

1980 Australia 8 wickets

1982 England 3 runs

1986 England inns & 14 runs

1990 Australia 8 wickets

1994 Australia 295 runs

1998 England 12 runs

2002 Australia 5 wickets

2006 Australia inns & 99 runs

2010 England inns & 157 runs

2013 Australia 8 wickets

CURRENT TOUR

1st test Gabba, Brisbane Australia won by 10 wickets

2nd test Adelaide Oval Australia won by 120 runs

3rd test WACA, PerthAustralia won by inns & 41 runs

Remaining test:

Fifth test Jan. 4-8 (2330) Sydney Cricket Ground