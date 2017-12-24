Factbox - Fourth Ashes test in Melbourne

(Reuters) - Following is a factbox on the fourth Ashes test match between Australia and England, which starts on Tuesday:
Melbourne Cricket Ground - Capacity: 90,000
The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground that hosted cricket’s first-ever test in 1877, as well as the Cricket World Cup finals in 1991 and 2015 and was the centrepiece of the 1956 Olympics and 2006 Commonwealth Games.
The imposing venue has also hosted international soccer matches, rugby union and league tests and is home to five separate clubs in the national Australian Rules Football League as well as the venue for the annual AFL grand final.
The MCG’s competitive wicket usually helps bowlers and batsmen alike. Australia have won 28 of 55 Ashes tests at the ground while England have won 20.
It was in the second test at the MCG in December 1994 that Shane Warne claimed an Ashes hat-trick for the first time since all-rounder Hugh Trumble achieved the feat 90 years earlier. Australia won the 1994-95 series 3-1.
Quicks James Anderson and Chris Tremlett took four wickets apiece as the hosts were dismissed for 98 in the first innings of the fourth test in 2010, which England won en route to their first series victory in Australia in 24 years.
Dec. 26-30. Play starts at 1030 local time (2330 GMT)
AUSTRALIA (World ranking: fifth)
Squad - David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith (captain), Jackson Bird, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Jackson Bird
Coach: Darren Lehmann
ENGLAND (World ranking: third)
Squad - Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Gary Ballance, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Mason Crane, Tom Curran, Ben Foakes, Dawid Malan, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Chris Woakes.
Coach: Trevor Bayliss
Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Sundaram Ravi (India)
TV umpire: Joel Wilson (West Indies)
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)
Previous Australia v England tests in Melbourne
Matches: 55
Australia wins: 28
England wins: 20
1877 Australia 45 runs
1877 England 4 wickets
1879 Australia 10 wickets
1881-82 Match drawn
1882 Match drawn
1882-83 Australia 9 wickets
1883 England inns & 27 runs
1885 England 10 wickets
1885 England inns & 98 runs
1892 Australia 54 runs
1894-95 England 94 runs
1895 England 6 wickets
1898 Australia inns & 55 runs
1898 Australia 8 wickets
1902 Australia 229 runs
1902 Australia 32 runs
1904 England 185 runs
1904 Australia 218 runs
1908 England 1 wicket
1908 Australia 308 runs
1911-12 England 8 wickets
1912 England inns & 225 runs
1920-21 Australia inns & 91 runs
1921 Australia 8 wickets
1925 Australia 81 runs
1925 England inns & 25 runs
1928-29 England 3 wickets
1929 Australia 5 wickets
1932-33 Australia 111 runs
1937 Australia 365 runs
1937 Australia inns & 200 runs
1947 Match drawn
1950 Australia 28 runs
1951 England 8 wickets
1954-55 England 128 runs
1958-59 Australia 8 wickets
1959 Australia 9 wickets
1962-63 England 7 wickets
1965-66 Match drawn
1966 Match drawn
1970-71 Match abandoned
1971 Match drawn
1974 Match drawn
1975 England inns & 4 runs
1977 Australia 45 runs
1978-79 Australia 103 runs
1980 Australia 8 wickets
1982 England 3 runs
1986 England inns & 14 runs
1990 Australia 8 wickets
1994 Australia 295 runs
1998 England 12 runs
2002 Australia 5 wickets
2006 Australia inns & 99 runs
2010 England inns & 157 runs
2013 Australia 8 wickets
1st test Gabba, Brisbane Australia won by 10 wickets
2nd test Adelaide Oval Australia won by 120 runs
3rd test WACA, PerthAustralia won by inns & 41 runs
Remaining test:
Fifth test Jan. 4-8 (2330) Sydney Cricket Ground
