Factbox - Second Ashes test

(Reuters) - Following is a factbox on the second test match between Australia and England, which starts on Saturday:
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide - Capacity: 53,000
The picturesque venue, next to the River Torrens and overlooked by St Peter’s Cathedral, will host the first day-night test in Ashes cricket.
The stadium has borne witness to some of the most dramatic moments in cricket history, including the “Bodyline” test in 1933, when England skipper Douglas Jardine devised a short-pitched bowling strategy to nullify Don Bradman.
England last won an Adelaide test in 2010, when Kevin Pietersen’s elegant 227 sent them on their way to an innings defeat of the hosts, allowing the tourists to open up a 1-0 lead in the series after a stalemate at the Gabba in the opener.
The victory put Australia on the back foot and the hosts would go on to lose the series 3-1.
Adelaide once had a reputation for being one of the best batting surfaces in the world but since the introduction of drop-in wickets in 2013, which have since settled, there has been a dramatic turnaround in the balance between bat and ball.
This year, fast bowlers can count on additional assistance from the moving pink Kookaburra ball under the lights.
Dec. 2-6. Play starts at 1400 local time (0330 GMT)
AUSTRALIA (World ranking: fifth)
Squad - David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith (captain), Jackson Bird, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Chadd Sayers, Mitchell Starc
Coach: Darren Lehmann
ENGLAND (World ranking: third)
Squad - Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Gary Ballance, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Mason Crane, Tom Curran, Ben Foakes, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Chris Woakes
Coach: Trevor Bayliss
Australia win: 8/11
England win: 11/4
Draw: 5/1
Umpires: Aleem Dar (Pakistan), Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand)
TV umpire: Marais Erasmus (South Africa)
Match referee: Richie Richardson (West Indies)
Previous Australia v England tests in Adelaide
Matches: 31
Australia wins: 17
England wins: 9
1884 England 8 wickets
1892 England inns & 230 runs
1895 Australia 382 runs
1898 Australia inns & 13 runs
1902 Australia 4 wickets
1904 Australia 216 runs
1908 Australia 245 runs
1912 England 7 wickets
1921 Australia 119 runs
1925 Australia 11 runs
1929 England 12 runs
1933 England 338 runs
1937 Australia 148 runs
1947 Match drawn
1951 Australia 274 runs
1955 England 5 wickets
1959 Australia 10 wickets
1963 Match drawn
1966 Australia inns & 9 runs
1971 Match drawn
1975 Australia 163 runs
1979 England 205 runs
1982 Australia 8 wickets
1986 Match drawn
1991 Match drawn
1995 England 106 runs
1998 Australia 205 runs
2002 Australia inns & 51 runs
2006 Australia 6 wickets
2010 England inns & 71 runs
2013 Australia 218 runs
First test Gabba, Brisbane Australia won by 10 wickets
Remaining tests:
Third test Dec. 14-18 (0230) WACA, Perth
Fourth test Dec. 26-30 (2330) Melbourne Cricket Ground
Fifth test Jan. 4-8 (2330) Sydney Cricket Ground
*Odds courtesy of www.skybet.com
Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru