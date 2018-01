SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia declared on 649 for seven after lunch on the fourth day of the fifth and final Ashes test on Sunday, a first innings lead of 303 over England’s 346.

Cricket - Ashes test match - Australia v England - SCG, Sydney, Australia, January 7, 2018. England's Stuart Broad reacts as Australia's Mitchell Marsh celebrates with his brother and team mate Shaun Marsh after reaching his century during the fourth day of the fifth Ashes cricket test match. REUTERS/David Gray

Usman Khawaja and the Marsh brothers Shaun and Mitchell all scored centuries for Australia, who already have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.