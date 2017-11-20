Factbox - Ashes records

(Reuters) - Following is a factbox on Ashes records before the latest edition of the series between England and Australia begins at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday:

TEAM

Biggest win by runs: England beat Australia by 675 runs at Brisbane in 1928

Biggest win by an innings: England beat Australia by an innings and 579 runs at the Oval in 1938

Biggest win by wickets: Australia have won five tests by the maximum 10-wicket margin, England have completed the feat three times

Highest innings score: England made 903 for 7 declared in the first innings at the Oval in 1938

Highest partnership: Australia’s Bill Ponsford and Donald Bradman put on 451 for the second wicket at the Oval in 1934.

INDIVIDUAL

Batting

Most runs in a series: Donald Bradman (Australia) scored 974 runs in five tests in the 1930 series in England

Highest scores:

England - Len Hutton scored 364 at the Oval in 1938

Australia - Bradman scored 334 at Leeds in 1930

Bowling

Most wickets in a series: Jim Laker took 46 wickets in five tests in the 1956 series in England

Best bowling (innings):

England - Laker took 10 for 53 at Manchester in 1956

Australia - Arthur Mailey took nine for 121 at Melbourne in 1921

Best bowling (match):

England - Laker took 19 for 90 at Manchester in 1956

Australia - Bob Massie took 16 for 137 on debut at Lord’s in 1972

Hat-tricks (9):

Fred Spofforth (Australia) Melbourne, 1878-79

Billy Bates (England) Melbourne, 1882-83

Johnny Briggs (England) Sydney, 1891-92

Jack Hearne (England) Leeds, 1899

Hugh Trumble (Australia) Melbourne, 1901-02

Hugh Trumble (Australia) Melbourne, 1903-04

Shane Warne (Australia) Melbourne, 1994-95

Darren Gough (England) Sydney, 1998-99

Peter Siddle (Australia) Brisbane, 2010-11.

Catching

Innings: Len Braund (England) took four catches in the first innings at Sheffield in 1902

Match: Greg Chappell (Australia) took seven catches at Perth in 1974

Series: Jack Gregory (Australia) took 15 catches in five tests in the 1920-21 series in Australia