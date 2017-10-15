FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aussie skipper hails Stokes' ability, criticises off-field behaviour
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 15, 2017 / 12:29 PM / 6 days ago

Aussie skipper hails Stokes' ability, criticises off-field behaviour

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australia captain Steve Smith says England’s Ben Stokes is “one of the best players” in the world but he cannot condone the behaviour that led to the all-rounder being arrested for an altercation outside a Bristol nightclub.

Britain Cricket - England v Australia - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group A - Edgbaston - June 10, 2017 England's Ben Stokes looks dejected after a chance to catch out Australia's Steve Smith is missed Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Stokes, 26, is England’s vice captain and one of their most important players, but his participation in next month’s Ashes series against Australia has been thrown into doubt after he was released under investigation following the incident.

Smith would not be drawn, however, on whether Stokes should be banned from playing in the series.

“Whether he comes or not, that’s out of our control,” Smith told ABC Grandstand in his first public comments on Stokes’ situation.

“You always want to come up against the best and test your skills against the best. That’s what test cricket is all about. There’s no doubt Ben Stokes is one of the best players around the world at the moment with the skills he brings to the game.”

The five-test series starts in Brisbane on Nov. 23 and Smith said he hoped no Australian players ever found themselves in the same situation as Stokes.

“I certainly don’t condone that kind of behaviour,” he added. “Hopefully it never happens to one of our boys. I don’t condone that type of behaviour. Let’s hope we never cross paths with that.”

Writing by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.