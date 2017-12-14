FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stokes finally hits form in New Zealand
Sections
Featured
H&M shares tumble on surprise quarterly sales drop
business
H&M shares tumble on surprise quarterly sales drop
Overton strikes twice as Australia push to 88-2
Sport
Overton strikes twice as Australia push to 88-2
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 14, 2017 / 6:23 AM / a day ago

Stokes finally hits form in New Zealand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Banned England cricketer Ben Stokes finally found some form while playing in New Zealand as he smashed 93 in Canterbury’s domestic Twenty20 match against Otago in Christchurch on Thursday.

Cricket - England Nets - Brightside Ground, Bristol, Britain - September 23, 2017 England's Ben Stokes during nets Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Stokes has signed a short-term contract with Canterbury after being banned from the England team by the country’s cricket board pending the outcome of a police investigation into an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September.

The 26-year-old smashed seven sixes and six fours in his 47-ball innings at Hagley Oval as the home team scored 217 for nine in their 20 overs.

The England all-rounder, who was born in Christchurch, had struggled in his few appearances for Canterbury so far, scoring just 36 runs in his three one-day matches and taking one wicket.

Stokes also took a catch and finished with figures of 1-17 from two overs as Canterbury won the game by 134 runs with New Zealand leg-spinner Todd Astle taking 3-18 in 2.4 overs.

Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.