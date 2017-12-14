Stokes finally hits form in New Zealand

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Banned England cricketer Ben Stokes finally found some form while playing in New Zealand as he smashed 93 in Canterbury’s domestic Twenty20 match against Otago in Christchurch on Thursday.

Cricket - England Nets - Brightside Ground, Bristol, Britain - September 23, 2017 England's Ben Stokes during nets Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Stokes has signed a short-term contract with Canterbury after being banned from the England team by the country’s cricket board pending the outcome of a police investigation into an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September.

The 26-year-old smashed seven sixes and six fours in his 47-ball innings at Hagley Oval as the home team scored 217 for nine in their 20 overs.

The England all-rounder, who was born in Christchurch, had struggled in his few appearances for Canterbury so far, scoring just 36 runs in his three one-day matches and taking one wicket.

Stokes also took a catch and finished with figures of 1-17 from two overs as Canterbury won the game by 134 runs with New Zealand leg-spinner Todd Astle taking 3-18 in 2.4 overs.