Stokes will not travel with rest of England Ashes squad - ECB
#Sports News
October 6, 2017 / 12:21 PM / 12 days ago

Stokes will not travel with rest of England Ashes squad - ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Cricket - England vs West Indies - Third One Day International - Brightside Ground, Bristol, Britain - September 24, 2017 England's Ben Stokes in action Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

(Reuters) - All-rounder Ben Stokes will not travel with the rest of England’s squad for the Ashes, though no final decision has been taken on his participation in the test series in Australia, the England Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday.

The 26-year-old Stokes, England’s vice captain and one of their most important players, was suspended after he and team mate Alex Hales were arrested following an altercation outside a Bristol nightclub last month and released under investigation.

Pace bowler Steven Finn has been added to the Ashes squad and will travel to Australia with the rest of the team on Oct. 28, the ECB said in a statement on its website. (www.ecb.co.uk)

The five-test series starts in Brisbane on Nov. 23.

Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

