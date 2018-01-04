FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
First session of fifth Ashes test washed out
Sections
Featured
Britain needs "latte levy" on disposable coffee cups, say MPs
Environment
Britain needs "latte levy" on disposable coffee cups, say MPs
Apple and researchers eye patches to solve Intel chip flaws
Technology
Apple and researchers eye patches to solve Intel chip flaws
Smith and Khawaja frustrate England in Sydney
Sport
Smith and Khawaja frustrate England in Sydney
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 3, 2018 / 11:52 PM / 2 days ago

First session of fifth Ashes test washed out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Light rain washed out the opening session of the fifth Ashes test between Australia and England at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Lunch was taken early and, weather permitting, the toss will now take place at 12:10 p.m. (0110 GMT) with play starting half an hour later. The weather forecast predicts clearing skies and sunshine for the rest of the day.

Australia have secured the Ashes after taking a 3-0 lead in the five-match series. The fourth test in Melbourne was drawn.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, Editing by Ed Osmond/John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.