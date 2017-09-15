Australia call up Handscomb as cover for injured Finch

(Reuters) - Australian have called up batsman Peter Handscomb to join the one-day international squad in India as cover for injured opener Aaron Finch, Cricket Australia said on Friday.

Finch was rested from Australia’s warm-up match on Tuesday due to a calf injury, which he suffered playing for Surrey in England last month.

“Aaron re-aggravated his pre-existing calf injury during warm-up at training yesterday,” Australian physiotherapist Alex Kountouris said in a statement.

”He has had a scan in Chennai and although we believe it is not a serious recurrence he will not be available for the first few one day matches here in India.

“He will remain with the squad whilst we assess the injury and establish his return to play timelines.”

While Handscomb has been added to the squad, Finch’s absence could open an opportunity for Travis Head to open the Australian batting alongside David Warner when they face India in the first of five-match ODI series on Sunday.