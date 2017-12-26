FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lehmann to step down as Australia coach after 2019 Ashes
Sections
Featured
U.S. sanctions North Korean missile experts
U.S. sanctions North Korean missile experts
U.S. sanctions North Korean missile experts
U.S. sanctions North Korean missile experts
U.S. sanctions North Korean missile experts
U.S. sanctions North Korean missile experts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 25, 2017 / 3:12 PM / a day ago

Lehmann to step down as Australia coach after 2019 Ashes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Darren Lehmann will step down as Australia coach after the 2019 Ashes series in England, he told Fox Sports on Monday.

Cricket - Ashes test match - Australia v England - MCG, Melbourne, Australia, December 26, 2017. Australia's coach Darren Lehmann stands near team captain Steve Smith before the start of the first day of the fourth Ashes cricket test match. REUTERS/David Gray

The 47-year-old, who took the job in 2013, will lead Australia’s World Cup defence in England before they attempt to win an away Ashes series for the first time since 2001.

”That will be it,“ Lehmann said. ”It will be a case of too much time, too much travel.

“I’ve really enjoyed the role and am loving it,” added Lehmann, who played 27 tests and 117 one-day internationals for Australia as a prolific middle-order batsman.

“We’ll just get to that point and work out what we do from there.”

Australia clinched the current series against England last week with victory by an innings and 41 runs in the third test in Perth.

The fourth test starts on Tuesday in Melbourne.

Reporting by Ed Osmond in London; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.