FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia recall Tye to replace Cummins in T20 squad
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Wall Street
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 26, 2017 / 9:42 AM / in 23 days

Australia recall Tye to replace Cummins in T20 squad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Australia's Andrew Tye (2nd R) celebrates with team mates (L - R) Shane Watson, Scott Boland, Aaron Finch and Matthew Wade (R) after taking the wicket of India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamish Blair Picture Supplied by Action Images

(Reuters) - Australia have recalled pace bowler Andrew Tye to the squad for next month’s three-match Twenty20 international series against India, Cricket Australia said on Tuesday.

Tye, who dislocated his shoulder playing for Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League in April, replaces Pat Cummins.

The 30-year-old, who last played a T20 international in February, joins fast bowlers Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson and Jason Behrendorff in the squad.

Cummins, who has suffered several injury setbacks in the past five years, has been rested ahead of the Ashes series against England starting in November.

Australia have already lost the ongoing one-day series against India 3-0 with two matches remaining. The T20 series begins on Oct. 7.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.