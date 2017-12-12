FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gayle breaks sixes record in Bangladesh Premier League final
#Sports News
December 12, 2017 / 3:36 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Gayle breaks sixes record in Bangladesh Premier League final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chris Gayle hit 18 sixes on his way to an unbeaten 146 off 69 balls for Rangpur Riders against Dhaka Dynamites to create Twenty20 cricket history in the Bangladesh Premier League final on Tuesday.

Cricket - England vs West Indies - Fifth One Day International - The Rose Bowl, Southampton, Britain - September 29, 2017 West Indies' Chris Gayle at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Gayle, who was dropped by Shakib Al Hasan on 22, broke the record he set when he smashed 17 sixes in an unbeaten 175 for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in the Indian Premier League’s 2013 final.

The 38-year-old Jamaican’s knock also took him past 11,000 runs in the shortest format of the game and made him the first player to score 20 centuries in T20 cricket.

Gayle, who has now struck 819 sixes in T20 cricket, last played a T20 international for West Indies in September and his last test match was against Bangladesh in 2014.

His unbeaten 201-run partnership with New Zealand’s Brendan McCullum steered Rangpur Riders to 206 for 1.

Reporting by Simon Jennings; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
