2 months ago
De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad
June 10, 2017 / 1:50 PM / 2 months ago

De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.

Perera suffered a hamstring injury in Thursday's stunning seven-wicket victory over defending champions India at the Oval.

"The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 has approved Dhananjaya de Silva as a replacement player for Kusal Perera in the Sri Lanka squad for the tournament," the ICC said.

The 25-year-old De Silva, a top-order batsman and off-spinner, has played 16 ODIs, scoring 334 runs and taking four wickets.

Sri Lanka play Pakistan in their last Group B game in Cardiff on Monday needing victory to reach the semi-finals.

All four teams in the group are level on two points from two matches.

Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Ed Osmond

