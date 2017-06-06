FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
New Zealand fined for slow over-rate in England defeat
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
Sport
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
Entertainment
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 6, 2017 / 7:53 PM / 2 months ago

New Zealand fined for slow over-rate in England defeat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Cricket - England v New Zealand - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group A - Sophia Gardens, Wales - June 6, 2017 New Zealand's Luke Ronchi and Corey Anderson celebrate the wicket of England's Eoin Morgan Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

(Reuters) - New Zealand have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their defeat by England in their Group A Champions Trophy encounter at Cardiff on Tuesday.

The Kiwis were ruled two overs short of the target when time allowances were considered by match referee Andy Pycroft.

Captain Kane Williamson accepted a fine of 40 percent of his match fee, while his players received a fine of 20 percent.

"If there is a second minor over-rate offence committed by New Zealand during the event with Williamson as captain, he will be suspended for one match," the ICC said in a statement.

New Zealand suffered an 87 run defeat by hosts England, who became the first country to reach the semi-finals, and have yet to win in this year's tournament. [nL3N1J34G2]

They can still reach the semis if they beat Bangladesh in their final game and Australia lose to England.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.