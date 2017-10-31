England must end 31-year Brisbane wait, says Anderson

(Reuters) - England fast bowler James Anderson believes his team must end their 31-year winless streak in Brisbane next month against Australia to set a marker for the rest of the Ashes series.

Cricket - England vs West Indies - Third Test - London, Britain - September 9, 2017 England's James Anderson celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' Shai Hope Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

A draw at the Gabba was enough for England to launch a successful Ashes tour of 2010-11, but Anderson wants to go one better to silence the home crowd.

“Both teams have gone through a transitional phase over the last two years,” Anderson, England’s record test wicket-taker with 506 dismissals, told Sky Sports.

”Both teams have started to show signs of real quality I think but have also been pretty inconsistent, so it is going to be about whoever starts well.

“The Gabba has been a bit of a fortress for Australia, they’ve not lost there since 1988 so coming away from there with a result - whether it is a draw or a win - I think is important to how the series will go.”

Anderson was the leading wicket-taker as England won the Ashes in 2010-11 but has also been on the receiving end of two series whitewashes by Australia.

The 35-year-old believes the pitches in Australia and England in recent years have offered similar challenges.

“I think the same things apply as they do in England,” Anderson said of bowling in Australia.

”The biggest adjustment for me is that it is not going to swing as much, so finding other ways of getting wickets is important for myself.

“Generally though, the pitches are similar to in England. You might get a little bit more bounce and potentially a little bit less grass on them but generally they’re not that much different.”

The first match of the five-test series starts in Brisbane on Nov. 23.