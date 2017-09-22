FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Roland-Jones to miss rest of the season through injury
#Sports News
September 22, 2017 / 4:34 PM / a month ago

Roland-Jones to miss rest of the season through injury

Pete Hall

1 Min Read

Cricket - England vs West Indies - Third Test - London, Britain - September 7, 2017 England's Toby Roland-Jones celebrates after taking the wicket of West Indies' Shai Hope Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

LONDON (Reuters) - Middlesex said on Friday that England pace bowler Toby Roland-Jones will miss the remainder of the domestic season with a stress facture.

Roland-Jones was a strong contender to be named in the national side for the upcoming Ashes series in Australia, having taken 17 wickets in his first four tests for England.

However, the stress fracture to his lower back will mean he will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

England name their squad for the five-test series next Wednesday at The Oval.

A Middlesex statement revealed the results of Roland-Jones’s scan which took place on Thursday, with damage to his L5 vertebra (lower back) identified.

Roland-Jones did play for Middlesex in their county championship win over Lancashire this week, taking two wickets in the first innings before being withdrawn.

Reporting by Pete Hall; Editing by Christian Radnedge

