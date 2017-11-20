FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former Australia paceman Gillespie to coach county side Sussex
Sections
Featured
Zimbabwe's parliament starts impeachment process
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe's parliament starts impeachment process
German political grandees press parties to compromise
Germany
German political grandees press parties to compromise
In modernising nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Special Report
U.S.
In modernising nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 20, 2017 / 12:09 PM / in a day

Former Australia paceman Gillespie to coach county side Sussex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Sussex have appointed former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie as their new head coach on a three-year deal, the county side announced on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - Cricket - Leicestershire v Glamorgan LV County Championship Division Two - Grace Road - 31/5/08 Glamorgan's Jason Gillespie Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Alex Morton

The 42-year-old guided Yorkshire to the County Championship title in 2014 and 2015 and will take up his post in the New Year, in time for pre-season preparations.

“I look forward to getting over there and playing my role in helping Sussex achieve its on and off-field goals for 2018 and beyond,” Gillespie said in a statement on the club’s website (www.sussexcricket.co.uk).

Gillespie, who took 402 wickets in 169 appearances in a 10-year career across all three formats for Australia, replaces Mark Davis, who left the second-tier club last month.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.