Stokes included in England T20 squad for tri-series

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Ben Stokes was named in England’s Twenty20 squad for a tri-series against Australia and New Zealand on Monday, his participation dependent on whether he is charged for his involvement in an altercation outside a nightclub in September.

Cricket - England vs West Indies - Third One Day International - Brightside Ground, Bristol, Britain - September 24, 2017 England's Ben Stokes in action Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

All-rounder Mooen Ali, who has been short of form on the Ashes tour, and wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow have been rested for the tournament, which starts in Sydney on Feb. 3 and concludes with the final in Auckland on Feb. 21.

Test skipper Joe Root and Dawid Malan were also included with seamer Mark Wood and batsmen James Vince and Sam Billings brought back into the squad after missing England’s last Twenty20 against West Indies in September.

All-rounder Stokes was also named in the England squad for the Ashes and the one-day series against Australia that follows but withdrawn in the absence of a decision by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

“Should the ECB Board receive formal confirmation that Stokes has either been charged or that he will face no charges, they would convene within 48 hours to make a decision on his availability for the team at that stage,” said an ECB statement.

England begin the tri-series against Australia in Hobart on Feb. 7.

Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, David Willey, Mark Wood.