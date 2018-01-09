FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cricket: Indian board gives Pathan backdated doping ban
Sections
Featured
The challenge of turning Korean thaw into longer-term detente
North Korea
The challenge of turning Korean thaw into longer-term detente
Myanmar prosecutor seeks charges against Reuters reporters
Myanmar
Myanmar prosecutor seeks charges against Reuters reporters
Inside the growing backlash against China
Commentary
Inside the growing backlash against China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 9, 2018 / 9:21 AM / 2 days ago

Cricket: Indian board gives Pathan backdated doping ban

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian batsman Yusuf Pathan has received a five-month ban due to a doping violation but will be free to play from Monday after it was backdated to August, the country’s cricket board (BCCI) has said.

India's Yusuf Pathan bounces a ball off his bat during a practice session ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final against Pakistan, in Mohali March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

The 35-year-old, who played the last of his 57 one-day internationals in 2012 but has been active in domestic cricket, “inadvertently ingested” a prohibited substance to treat an upper respiratory tract infection, the BCCI said in a statement on Tuesday.

A urine sample collected last year tested positive for terbutaline, which features in the World Anti-Doping Agency’s list of prohibited substances.

He was provisionally suspended in October and the board, convinced by the player’s explanation, backdated the start of his five-month suspension to mid-August.

“Having considered all of the evidence and taken expert external advice, the BCCI has accepted Mr Pathan’s explanation ... and on that basis has agreed that a period of ineligibility of five months should apply, together with the disqualification of certain results.”

Pathan, whose six-hitting ability and tidy off-spin bowling made him a limited-overs asset, is free to play from Monday.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.